All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 6542 Ocean Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

6542 Ocean Crest Drive

6542 Ocean Crest Drive · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B114 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......now that's living! This beautifully updated spacious end-unit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers just that and it's located in a resort style gated community. The remodeled kitchen with granite counters opens to the dining area and living room, which opens to sliding glass doors onto your patio. Large master bedroom has a walk-in-closet which has more than ample closet space. Fresh paint, recessed lighting and smooth ceilings throughout. Secure gated building with 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean private parking area with storage and convenient elevator access. Community clubhouse, 2 refreshing pools, relaxing spa, poolside BBQ area perfect for entertaining and stay fit with Gym and Sauna. Close to parks, Ralph's Market, Movie Theaters, Shopping, Los Verdes Golf Club, and Award Winning Palos Verdes School. Please no smoking, no water-filled beds, and no pets. It's here just waiting for you to create some happy memories... the last couple stayed 5 years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have any available units?
6542 Ocean Crest Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have?
Some of 6542 Ocean Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Ocean Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Ocean Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Ocean Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Ocean Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6542 Ocean Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6542 Ocean Crest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity