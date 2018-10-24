6542 Ocean Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna

Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......now that's living! This beautifully updated spacious end-unit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers just that and it's located in a resort style gated community. The remodeled kitchen with granite counters opens to the dining area and living room, which opens to sliding glass doors onto your patio. Large master bedroom has a walk-in-closet which has more than ample closet space. Fresh paint, recessed lighting and smooth ceilings throughout. Secure gated building with 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean private parking area with storage and convenient elevator access. Community clubhouse, 2 refreshing pools, relaxing spa, poolside BBQ area perfect for entertaining and stay fit with Gym and Sauna. Close to parks, Ralph's Market, Movie Theaters, Shopping, Los Verdes Golf Club, and Award Winning Palos Verdes School. Please no smoking, no water-filled beds, and no pets. It's here just waiting for you to create some happy memories... the last couple stayed 5 years!