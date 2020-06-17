5927 Armaga Spring Road

Amenities

Remodeled second story corner end unit located in back of complex. Quiet and private. Living room access to balcony. Ceilings topped with crown molding. Kitchen features granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinetry and self closing drawers. Recessed lighting and modern tile floor. Gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout. Plantation shutters on all windows. Remodeled guest bathroom with travertine countertop and travertine floor. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with double-sink, wood cabinetry, beautiful marble countertop and vanity lights. Laundry inside unit. Mirrored closet doors in 2nd bedroom. Community room and pool. Extra assigned storage space. Beautiful landscaped grounds. Walkable to Ridgecrest Middle School. Paid Utilities: water & trash. Great central location on the hill for your convenience.