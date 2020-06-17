All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5927 Armaga Spring Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

5927 Armaga Spring Road

5927 Armaga Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5927 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Remodeled second story corner end unit located in back of complex. Quiet and private. Living room access to balcony. Ceilings topped with crown molding. Kitchen features granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, cherrywood cabinetry and self closing drawers. Recessed lighting and modern tile floor. Gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout. Plantation shutters on all windows. Remodeled guest bathroom with travertine countertop and travertine floor. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with double-sink, wood cabinetry, beautiful marble countertop and vanity lights. Laundry inside unit. Mirrored closet doors in 2nd bedroom. Community room and pool. Extra assigned storage space. Beautiful landscaped grounds. Walkable to Ridgecrest Middle School. Paid Utilities: water & trash. Great central location on the hill for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have any available units?
5927 Armaga Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have?
Some of 5927 Armaga Spring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Armaga Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Armaga Spring Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Armaga Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 5927 Armaga Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road offer parking?
No, 5927 Armaga Spring Road does not offer parking.
Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Armaga Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have a pool?
Yes, 5927 Armaga Spring Road has a pool.
Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 5927 Armaga Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Armaga Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5927 Armaga Spring Road has units with dishwashers.
