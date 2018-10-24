All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
5630 Ravenspur Drive

Location

5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance). Enjoy this end unit with a very open floor plan with a wrap around balcony and recently upgraded kitchen including beautiful dark wood cabinets, built in appliances, tiled floors and granite counter tops. Large master suite with master bath and two deep closets with built ins. Complex amenities included are a pool, elevator, community laundry rooms on each floor and secured entry. This unit is ready for move in ASAP and won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have any available units?
5630 Ravenspur Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have?
Some of 5630 Ravenspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Ravenspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Ravenspur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Ravenspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Ravenspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Ravenspur Drive does offer parking.
Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Ravenspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Ravenspur Drive has a pool.
Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 5630 Ravenspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Ravenspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Ravenspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
