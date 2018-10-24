5630 Ravenspur Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room

Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance). Enjoy this end unit with a very open floor plan with a wrap around balcony and recently upgraded kitchen including beautiful dark wood cabinets, built in appliances, tiled floors and granite counter tops. Large master suite with master bath and two deep closets with built ins. Complex amenities included are a pool, elevator, community laundry rooms on each floor and secured entry. This unit is ready for move in ASAP and won’t last long!