5332 Manitowac Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For the first time on the market we are offering this premium home with fresh new upgrades, ADT Pulse security system, exterior security cameras, newly painted rooms, smooth ceilings, bathroom fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This is our featured property, a one level home located in the desirable Palos Verdes Unified School District just walking distance to Peninsula High School and Silver Spur Elementary. This home is being completely renovated and offers an abundant driveway for parking as well as a 2 car garage. In addition to the many features, this home is blessed with ocean, city, and mountain views overlooking Redondo Beach, Santa Monica and the Queen's Necklace with spectacular sunsets and sunrises. Beautiful wood plank flooring throughout with many appliances provided (6 burner Viking Stove, microwave, double oven along with refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer for your convenience. The bathrooms have been completely remodeled with fabulous hardware and new fixtures along with beautiful new flooring. The yard is spacious and perfect for entertaining, and features a small herbal garden and citrus trees around property. A must see!!



**If applying for this property please send via email to amy@harborpm.com your proof of income for the last two months (Paystubs, Bank Statements, W-2 forms) and a copy of your Identification (California Driver License, ID)** MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** For more information please call (310)831-0123 or text at (310)200-5584

Weekend showings ONLY!!!!! please call the office to schedule.(310)831-0123

