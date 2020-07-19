All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5332 Manitowac Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:06 PM

5332 Manitowac Drive

5332 Manitowac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Manitowac Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For the first time on the market we are offering this premium home with fresh new upgrades, ADT Pulse security system, exterior security cameras, newly painted rooms, smooth ceilings, bathroom fixtures and stainless steel appliances. This is our featured property, a one level home located in the desirable Palos Verdes Unified School District just walking distance to Peninsula High School and Silver Spur Elementary. This home is being completely renovated and offers an abundant driveway for parking as well as a 2 car garage. In addition to the many features, this home is blessed with ocean, city, and mountain views overlooking Redondo Beach, Santa Monica and the Queen's Necklace with spectacular sunsets and sunrises. Beautiful wood plank flooring throughout with many appliances provided (6 burner Viking Stove, microwave, double oven along with refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer for your convenience. The bathrooms have been completely remodeled with fabulous hardware and new fixtures along with beautiful new flooring. The yard is spacious and perfect for entertaining, and features a small herbal garden and citrus trees around property. A must see!!

**If applying for this property please send via email to amy@harborpm.com your proof of income for the last two months (Paystubs, Bank Statements, W-2 forms) and a copy of your Identification (California Driver License, ID)** MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST** For more information please call (310)831-0123 or text at (310)200-5584
Weekend showings ONLY!!!!! please call the office to schedule.(310)831-0123
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Manitowac Drive have any available units?
5332 Manitowac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5332 Manitowac Drive have?
Some of 5332 Manitowac Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 Manitowac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Manitowac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Manitowac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Manitowac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5332 Manitowac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Manitowac Drive offers parking.
Does 5332 Manitowac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Manitowac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Manitowac Drive have a pool?
No, 5332 Manitowac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Manitowac Drive have accessible units?
No, 5332 Manitowac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Manitowac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 Manitowac Drive has units with dishwashers.
