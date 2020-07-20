All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

4125 Lorraine Road

4125 Lorraine Road · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

4125 Lorraine Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4125 Lorraine Road is nestled in one of Miralestes many neighborhoods. The red tiled roof home opens to a living room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen which all enjoy scenic and pacific views. The central bar seating is completed with Labrador granite, 20” tile flooring, and wood finishes. The kitchens appliances are all stainless steel. The home has an installed security system, A/C, new vinyl windows, sliders, and direct access from the garage. The fully irrigated front yard and backyard house apple, peach, apricot, and two lemon trees. A shed and washer/dryer are included in the lease. Remodeled in 2011.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Lorraine Road have any available units?
4125 Lorraine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Lorraine Road have?
Some of 4125 Lorraine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Lorraine Road currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Lorraine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Lorraine Road pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Lorraine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4125 Lorraine Road offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Lorraine Road offers parking.
Does 4125 Lorraine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Lorraine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Lorraine Road have a pool?
No, 4125 Lorraine Road does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Lorraine Road have accessible units?
No, 4125 Lorraine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Lorraine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Lorraine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
