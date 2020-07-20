Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4125 Lorraine Road is nestled in one of Miralestes many neighborhoods. The red tiled roof home opens to a living room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen which all enjoy scenic and pacific views. The central bar seating is completed with Labrador granite, 20” tile flooring, and wood finishes. The kitchens appliances are all stainless steel. The home has an installed security system, A/C, new vinyl windows, sliders, and direct access from the garage. The fully irrigated front yard and backyard house apple, peach, apricot, and two lemon trees. A shed and washer/dryer are included in the lease. Remodeled in 2011.