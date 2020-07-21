All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 4123 Stalwart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
4123 Stalwart Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4123 Stalwart Drive

4123 Stalwart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4123 Stalwart Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled pool home in quiet neighborhood with ocean views. Enter through the front door to the spacious open floor plan complete with two gas fireplaces. Several slider doors lead to the back yard and make this home bright with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bathrooms have new quartz counter tops. The entire home was repainted and new flooring and window coverings. Central air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. Enjoy down time in the heated pool and spa. There is an extra concrete pad for car/boat/RV or extra storage next to the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have any available units?
4123 Stalwart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Stalwart Drive have?
Some of 4123 Stalwart Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Stalwart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Stalwart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Stalwart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Stalwart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Stalwart Drive offers parking.
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Stalwart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4123 Stalwart Drive has a pool.
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have accessible units?
No, 4123 Stalwart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Stalwart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles