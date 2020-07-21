4123 Stalwart Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Remodeled pool home in quiet neighborhood with ocean views. Enter through the front door to the spacious open floor plan complete with two gas fireplaces. Several slider doors lead to the back yard and make this home bright with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bathrooms have new quartz counter tops. The entire home was repainted and new flooring and window coverings. Central air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. Enjoy down time in the heated pool and spa. There is an extra concrete pad for car/boat/RV or extra storage next to the garage.