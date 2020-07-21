Remodeled pool home in quiet neighborhood with ocean views. Enter through the front door to the spacious open floor plan complete with two gas fireplaces. Several slider doors lead to the back yard and make this home bright with lots of natural sunlight. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to the 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bathrooms have new quartz counter tops. The entire home was repainted and new flooring and window coverings. Central air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. Enjoy down time in the heated pool and spa. There is an extra concrete pad for car/boat/RV or extra storage next to the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4123 Stalwart Drive have any available units?
4123 Stalwart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.