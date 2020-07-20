All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

30415 Cartier Drive

30415 Cartier Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

30415 Cartier Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice single level family home with 4 bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and 2440 square feet in quiet upscale Monaco area. Double door entry, spacious formal living room with outstanding natural lighting, stone fireplace. Separate large family room. Ocean view from the back yard, living room and eating area near kitchen. A covered patio perfect for entertaining. Fully custom landscaped front and back yards in impeccable condition. Backyard and side yard are completely fenced in. Located in the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District. Come and claim this fantastic ocean view home in the quaint Monaco community of Rancho Palos Verdes.Please contact listing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30415 Cartier Drive have any available units?
30415 Cartier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 30415 Cartier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30415 Cartier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30415 Cartier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive offer parking?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive have a pool?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive have accessible units?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30415 Cartier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30415 Cartier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
