30415 Cartier Drive

Nice single level family home with 4 bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and 2440 square feet in quiet upscale Monaco area. Double door entry, spacious formal living room with outstanding natural lighting, stone fireplace. Separate large family room. Ocean view from the back yard, living room and eating area near kitchen. A covered patio perfect for entertaining. Fully custom landscaped front and back yards in impeccable condition. Backyard and side yard are completely fenced in. Located in the excellent Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District. Come and claim this fantastic ocean view home in the quaint Monaco community of Rancho Palos Verdes.Please contact listing agent Dede Hsu 310-722-9222.