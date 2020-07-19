All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 30351 Via Rivera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
30351 Via Rivera
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

30351 Via Rivera

30351 via Rivera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

30351 via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a wonderful family home in the prestigious neighborhood. Located in walking distance to Point Vincent Elementary School. Just across the Hawthorne Blvd has trendy shopping center with Trader Joe, Starbulk, restaurants, pre-school and Fashion outlet. Specious living area with 5 bedrooms and 3 and 1 half baths. 5th bedroom is been used as an office space. Rear yard has a sparkling pool with an Ocean View. Perfect for the out door entertaining . More interior photoes are coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30351 Via Rivera have any available units?
30351 Via Rivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 30351 Via Rivera currently offering any rent specials?
30351 Via Rivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30351 Via Rivera pet-friendly?
No, 30351 Via Rivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30351 Via Rivera offer parking?
No, 30351 Via Rivera does not offer parking.
Does 30351 Via Rivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30351 Via Rivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30351 Via Rivera have a pool?
Yes, 30351 Via Rivera has a pool.
Does 30351 Via Rivera have accessible units?
No, 30351 Via Rivera does not have accessible units.
Does 30351 Via Rivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 30351 Via Rivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30351 Via Rivera have units with air conditioning?
No, 30351 Via Rivera does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles