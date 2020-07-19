30351 Via Rivera

Amenities

This is a wonderful family home in the prestigious neighborhood. Located in walking distance to Point Vincent Elementary School. Just across the Hawthorne Blvd has trendy shopping center with Trader Joe, Starbulk, restaurants, pre-school and Fashion outlet. Specious living area with 5 bedrooms and 3 and 1 half baths. 5th bedroom is been used as an office space. Rear yard has a sparkling pool with an Ocean View. Perfect for the out door entertaining . More interior photoes are coming soon.