30229 Via Victoria

A classic mid-century home with jaw-dropping ocean views! Located on a peaceful, family-friendly street in Rancho Palos Verdes, this single-story residence has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2100 sqft of living space. Walk to top-rated schools, parks, hiking trails, Los Verdes Golf Course, restaurants and amenities including Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, and more! A shady front porch ushers you into the home, where your first stop will be a spacious combination living room/dining room with hardwood floors, stone fireplace, and a picture window overlooking the sparkling blue ocean. The stunning vistas continue in the large family room with vaulted ceilings and a full wall of windows, offering an unimpeded water view framed by rolling hills and palm trees swaying in the breeze. A walkout provides seamless indoor/outdoor integration, leading you out to an expansive brick patio with plenty of room for dining, lounging, and entertaining while you take in glorious sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. The generous eat-in kitchen features tons of storage and counter space, and a massive peninsula with breakfast bar. Retreat to a private master bedroom and updated master bathroom with counter-tops and large walk-in shower. Two identical spare bedrooms and a second full bathroom offer plenty of space for family and guests. Additional features of the home include: 2-car