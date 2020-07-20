All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
30229 Via Victoria
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

30229 Via Victoria

30229 via Victoria · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

30229 via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
A classic mid-century home with jaw-dropping ocean views! Located on a peaceful, family-friendly street in Rancho Palos Verdes, this single-story residence has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and over 2100 sqft of living space. Walk to top-rated schools, parks, hiking trails, Los Verdes Golf Course, restaurants and amenities including Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, and more! A shady front porch ushers you into the home, where your first stop will be a spacious combination living room/dining room with hardwood floors, stone fireplace, and a picture window overlooking the sparkling blue ocean. The stunning vistas continue in the large family room with vaulted ceilings and a full wall of windows, offering an unimpeded water view framed by rolling hills and palm trees swaying in the breeze. A walkout provides seamless indoor/outdoor integration, leading you out to an expansive brick patio with plenty of room for dining, lounging, and entertaining while you take in glorious sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. The generous eat-in kitchen features tons of storage and counter space, and a massive peninsula with breakfast bar. Retreat to a private master bedroom and updated master bathroom with counter-tops and large walk-in shower. Two identical spare bedrooms and a second full bathroom offer plenty of space for family and guests. Additional features of the home include: 2-car

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30229 Via Victoria have any available units?
30229 Via Victoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30229 Via Victoria have?
Some of 30229 Via Victoria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30229 Via Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
30229 Via Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30229 Via Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 30229 Via Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30229 Via Victoria offer parking?
No, 30229 Via Victoria does not offer parking.
Does 30229 Via Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30229 Via Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30229 Via Victoria have a pool?
No, 30229 Via Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 30229 Via Victoria have accessible units?
No, 30229 Via Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 30229 Via Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 30229 Via Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
