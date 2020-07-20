30063 Cartier Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

open floor plan with high ceilings. A gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero refrigerator, granite island and counter tops and walk-in butler's pantry. Master suite is located lower level has an access to lower patio with fantastic ocean view. Master bedroom has a fireplace, huge custom closets with dresser with large mirror. A spacious master bathroom has walk in shower with spa-like tub. Jr. suite is on the ground level. One guest bedroom on lower level has built in desk and cabinet and sitting area has an access to lower patio. 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and powder room, 3 living/family rooms, library/office, breakfast nook. 3 fireplaces, bonus room, maids room, Chrystal chandeliers , Security system, central A/C, recess lights, ceiling fans, Central Vacuum, Surround sound system, remote controlled awning. Lots of built in storage. 3 car garage with finished floor, workshop, sink and custom cabinetry. Peaceful and beautiful backyard with many flowers and fruit trees. 2 fire pits, sitting area, built in BBQ, outdoor kitchen, fountain and rose garden.