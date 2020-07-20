All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
30063 Cartier Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

30063 Cartier Drive

30063 Cartier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30063 Cartier Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
open floor plan with high ceilings. A gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero refrigerator, granite island and counter tops and walk-in butler's pantry. Master suite is located lower level has an access to lower patio with fantastic ocean view. Master bedroom has a fireplace, huge custom closets with dresser with large mirror. A spacious master bathroom has walk in shower with spa-like tub. Jr. suite is on the ground level. One guest bedroom on lower level has built in desk and cabinet and sitting area has an access to lower patio. 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and powder room, 3 living/family rooms, library/office, breakfast nook. 3 fireplaces, bonus room, maids room, Chrystal chandeliers , Security system, central A/C, recess lights, ceiling fans, Central Vacuum, Surround sound system, remote controlled awning. Lots of built in storage. 3 car garage with finished floor, workshop, sink and custom cabinetry. Peaceful and beautiful backyard with many flowers and fruit trees. 2 fire pits, sitting area, built in BBQ, outdoor kitchen, fountain and rose garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30063 Cartier Drive have any available units?
30063 Cartier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30063 Cartier Drive have?
Some of 30063 Cartier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30063 Cartier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30063 Cartier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30063 Cartier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30063 Cartier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30063 Cartier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30063 Cartier Drive offers parking.
Does 30063 Cartier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30063 Cartier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30063 Cartier Drive have a pool?
No, 30063 Cartier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30063 Cartier Drive have accessible units?
No, 30063 Cartier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30063 Cartier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30063 Cartier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
