29132 Warnick Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Warm and Inviting Rancho Palos Verdes Home with a Modern Floor Plan and Renovated Condition. Nicely updated 4 Bedroom Home with 2 Full Remodeled Baths, Remodeled Kitchen. Open Floor Plan, smooth Vaulted Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling glass and a newly remodeled Stacked Stone Fireplace embraces a comfortable family lifestyle. Featuring New wide plank White Oak distressed Floors on the Main Floor with Neutral Carpeting & New Paint in the 4 Bedrooms; Granite Counters, Crown Molding; Recessed Lighting and Dual Pane Windows. Upstairs features a private Master Retreat with a Remodeled Full Bath. Partial Ocean view from the Upstairs Bedrooms. The Tranquil, Professionally landscaped backyard and Patio is the perfect spot to relax and entertain friends and family. Conveniently located to 3 Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools, Hesse & Ryan Parks, Peninsula Center and the Beach; this home is close to everything!