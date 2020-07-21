All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
29132 Warnick Road

Location

29132 Warnick Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Warm and Inviting Rancho Palos Verdes Home with a Modern Floor Plan and Renovated Condition. Nicely updated 4 Bedroom Home with 2 Full Remodeled Baths, Remodeled Kitchen. Open Floor Plan, smooth Vaulted Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling glass and a newly remodeled Stacked Stone Fireplace embraces a comfortable family lifestyle. Featuring New wide plank White Oak distressed Floors on the Main Floor with Neutral Carpeting & New Paint in the 4 Bedrooms; Granite Counters, Crown Molding; Recessed Lighting and Dual Pane Windows. Upstairs features a private Master Retreat with a Remodeled Full Bath. Partial Ocean view from the Upstairs Bedrooms. The Tranquil, Professionally landscaped backyard and Patio is the perfect spot to relax and entertain friends and family. Conveniently located to 3 Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools, Hesse & Ryan Parks, Peninsula Center and the Beach; this home is close to everything!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 29132 Warnick Road have any available units?
29132 Warnick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 29132 Warnick Road have?
Some of 29132 Warnick Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29132 Warnick Road currently offering any rent specials?
29132 Warnick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29132 Warnick Road pet-friendly?
No, 29132 Warnick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 29132 Warnick Road offer parking?
No, 29132 Warnick Road does not offer parking.
Does 29132 Warnick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29132 Warnick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29132 Warnick Road have a pool?
No, 29132 Warnick Road does not have a pool.
Does 29132 Warnick Road have accessible units?
No, 29132 Warnick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29132 Warnick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 29132 Warnick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
