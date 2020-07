Amenities

Fabulous home, in a wonderful neighborhood, with flat backyard and beautiful ocean views. 5 bedrooms, 4 up and 1 down, and 3 baths. Light and bright kitchen. Very private location with street to street lot and no home directly across the street. Close to schools and shopping. For additional information or to schedule a showing, contact listing agent Kim Hall at 310.721.7526.