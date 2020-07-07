All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

28648 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to “The Courtyards”, a quiet resort style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! This end unit
townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This luxury townhome greets you with a welcoming array of natural light. Suitable to entertain your
guest on the spacious main level with a fireplace, dining room, and an updated kitchen. Also there is plenty of space in the outdoor private patio to entertain your guest and enjoy the beautiful socal sun. All bedrooms are upstairs to separate the common areas with private areas with newer vinyl flooring and fresh paint. The master suite includes a walk in closet with an en suite bathroom. In this highly sought after complex, amenities
include: a community pool + spa, sports court, and BBQ area. In the award winning Palos Verdes school district, this home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

