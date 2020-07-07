28648 Vista Madera

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to “The Courtyards”, a quiet resort style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! This end unit

townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This luxury townhome greets you with a welcoming array of natural light. Suitable to entertain your

guest on the spacious main level with a fireplace, dining room, and an updated kitchen. Also there is plenty of space in the outdoor private patio to entertain your guest and enjoy the beautiful socal sun. All bedrooms are upstairs to separate the common areas with private areas with newer vinyl flooring and fresh paint. The master suite includes a walk in closet with an en suite bathroom. In this highly sought after complex, amenities

include: a community pool + spa, sports court, and BBQ area. In the award winning Palos Verdes school district, this home awaits you!