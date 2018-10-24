All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28626 Mount Palomar Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

28626 Mount Palomar Place

28626 Mount Palomar Place · No Longer Available
Location

28626 Mount Palomar Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story Rancho Palos Verdes Home. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen. Living Room with a fireplace. Dining Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Low Maintenance Landscaping. Storage Shed. Convenient Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

