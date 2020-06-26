28419 Hazelridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 28419 Hazelridge Dr.!! You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this completely remodeled home with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW FROM CATALINA ISLAND TO MALIBU! The beautifully landscaped front yard ushers you into the home, where you first stop will be a spacious combination living room /dinning room with brand-new engineer hardwood floor, and wall-to-wall windows overlooking the sparking blue ocean.The wide three sliding doors provide seamless indoor/outdoor integration, leading you out to expansive patio will plenty of room for dining, lounging, and entertaining while you take in glorious sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.The open kitchen features tons of storage and counter spaces. The stunning vistas continue in the master bedroom with a huge private balcony, offering an unimpeded water view.Master bath room has a jacuzzi bath tub and a walk-in shower. Two spare bedrooms and a second full bathroom offer plenty of space for family and guests. Third bedroom can be easily converted an office or family room. Centrally located with easy access to shopping, parks, and Award winning PV schools.