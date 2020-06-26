All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28419 Hazelridge Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

28419 Hazelridge Drive

28419 Hazelridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28419 Hazelridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 28419 Hazelridge Dr.!! You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this completely remodeled home with PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW FROM CATALINA ISLAND TO MALIBU! The beautifully landscaped front yard ushers you into the home, where you first stop will be a spacious combination living room /dinning room with brand-new engineer hardwood floor, and wall-to-wall windows overlooking the sparking blue ocean.The wide three sliding doors provide seamless indoor/outdoor integration, leading you out to expansive patio will plenty of room for dining, lounging, and entertaining while you take in glorious sunsets over the Pacific Ocean.The open kitchen features tons of storage and counter spaces. The stunning vistas continue in the master bedroom with a huge private balcony, offering an unimpeded water view.Master bath room has a jacuzzi bath tub and a walk-in shower. Two spare bedrooms and a second full bathroom offer plenty of space for family and guests. Third bedroom can be easily converted an office or family room. Centrally located with easy access to shopping, parks, and Award winning PV schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have any available units?
28419 Hazelridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have?
Some of 28419 Hazelridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28419 Hazelridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28419 Hazelridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28419 Hazelridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28419 Hazelridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28419 Hazelridge Drive offers parking.
Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28419 Hazelridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have a pool?
No, 28419 Hazelridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 28419 Hazelridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28419 Hazelridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28419 Hazelridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
