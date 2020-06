Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with approx.1940 sq.ft. is situated in the beautiful gated community of Mira Verde has been updated and ready for new tenants. Interior amenities include built in bookshelves, fireplace, balconies, refrigerator and washer and dryer. Wonderful complex offers swimming pool, spa, tennis and recreation room. Conveniently located at the top of the hill and with easy access to Hawthorne Blvd.