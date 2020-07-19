All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28017 Seashell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28017 Seashell Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28017 Seashell Way

28017 Seashell Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

28017 Seashell Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Are you tired of renting an outdated house? Welcome to this beautifully and extensively remodeled jewel in the heart of the Palos Verdes Peninsula near shopping center, banks, post office, restaurants,...etc. At the end of a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac you will walk up the brick path to the front door and step inside to this newly remodeled home. As you enter this extremely light and bright open floorplan the peaceful ambiance makes you feel you have arrived! At first sight, you will see the great room, dining room, and kitchen, are all open and have a custom feel with "driftwood" hardwood floors, custom tile backsplash at the stove, designer colors throughout! The marble and quartz kitchen is finished with an oversized island, all new appliances. Chic light fixtures adorn each room and continue an airy and upscale feel throughout. Head upstairs to find the spacious and bright master bedroom with views and a stunning, resort-like master bath with a stand alone bath tub and custom tile work. The three secondary bedrooms are also upstairs. A lower level offers a bonus entertainment room and a home office that could also be used as a fifth bedroom. Simply stunning throughout! You will not want to miss this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28017 Seashell Way have any available units?
28017 Seashell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28017 Seashell Way have?
Some of 28017 Seashell Way's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28017 Seashell Way currently offering any rent specials?
28017 Seashell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28017 Seashell Way pet-friendly?
No, 28017 Seashell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28017 Seashell Way offer parking?
No, 28017 Seashell Way does not offer parking.
Does 28017 Seashell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28017 Seashell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28017 Seashell Way have a pool?
No, 28017 Seashell Way does not have a pool.
Does 28017 Seashell Way have accessible units?
No, 28017 Seashell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28017 Seashell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28017 Seashell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles