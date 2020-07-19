28017 Seashell Way

Amenities

Are you tired of renting an outdated house? Welcome to this beautifully and extensively remodeled jewel in the heart of the Palos Verdes Peninsula near shopping center, banks, post office, restaurants,...etc. At the end of a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac you will walk up the brick path to the front door and step inside to this newly remodeled home. As you enter this extremely light and bright open floorplan the peaceful ambiance makes you feel you have arrived! At first sight, you will see the great room, dining room, and kitchen, are all open and have a custom feel with "driftwood" hardwood floors, custom tile backsplash at the stove, designer colors throughout! The marble and quartz kitchen is finished with an oversized island, all new appliances. Chic light fixtures adorn each room and continue an airy and upscale feel throughout. Head upstairs to find the spacious and bright master bedroom with views and a stunning, resort-like master bath with a stand alone bath tub and custom tile work. The three secondary bedrooms are also upstairs. A lower level offers a bonus entertainment room and a home office that could also be used as a fifth bedroom. Simply stunning throughout! You will not want to miss this one!

