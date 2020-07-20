27789 Palos Verdes Drive E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Spectacular and rare single level estate with stunning panoramic views from Santa Monica to Long Beach! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, approx.3,000 sq ft home sits on a massive 20,038 sq ft lot that is perfectly laid out. Behind a private entry gate, enjoy tons of parking for not only yourself, but family and multiple friends. Inside, a formal entry with stone floors invites you home. To the left is an expansive living room with a panoramic view, over-sized windows that decent from the vaulted ceiling, built-ins and a wood/gas fireplace. The living room conveniently leads to the formal dining room which features a wet bar that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen, breakfast nook and family room that lead to the back yard were recently remodeled and feature porcelain tile flooring with a wood finish, quartz counters, apron sink, double oven and large sliding glass doors to the enormous back yard. In the back yard, you can have it all! A deck with room for seating and a spa is perfect for dining al fresco or taking in the views. Take a few steps down and take advantage of the custom pool (fencing included), a cozy fire pit to gather around, and lots of grassy area to play on. Landscaping surrounds the yard which offers privacy and give a lush feel. Back inside a laundry room and 4 bedrooms sit down the hall from one another including the master suite which is your relaxing retreat. Come take a look at this remarkable home!