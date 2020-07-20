All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27789 Palos Verdes Drive E
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

27789 Palos Verdes Drive E

27789 Palos Verdes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

27789 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular and rare single level estate with stunning panoramic views from Santa Monica to Long Beach! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, approx.3,000 sq ft home sits on a massive 20,038 sq ft lot that is perfectly laid out. Behind a private entry gate, enjoy tons of parking for not only yourself, but family and multiple friends. Inside, a formal entry with stone floors invites you home. To the left is an expansive living room with a panoramic view, over-sized windows that decent from the vaulted ceiling, built-ins and a wood/gas fireplace. The living room conveniently leads to the formal dining room which features a wet bar that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen, breakfast nook and family room that lead to the back yard were recently remodeled and feature porcelain tile flooring with a wood finish, quartz counters, apron sink, double oven and large sliding glass doors to the enormous back yard. In the back yard, you can have it all! A deck with room for seating and a spa is perfect for dining al fresco or taking in the views. Take a few steps down and take advantage of the custom pool (fencing included), a cozy fire pit to gather around, and lots of grassy area to play on. Landscaping surrounds the yard which offers privacy and give a lush feel. Back inside a laundry room and 4 bedrooms sit down the hall from one another including the master suite which is your relaxing retreat. Come take a look at this remarkable home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have any available units?
27789 Palos Verdes Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have?
Some of 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
27789 Palos Verdes Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E offers parking.
Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E has a pool.
Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have accessible units?
No, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27789 Palos Verdes Drive E has units with dishwashers.
