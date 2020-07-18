27721 Longhill Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! You'll fall in love with this clean and bright 5-bedroom home with views of city-lights and hills, located in the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, conveniently located close to Soleado Elementary School, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, and close to great dining, shopping, movie theaters, live theater, the excellent Palos Verdes Library, and so much more! Situated in a quiet, serene neighborhood, yet near the heart of the Peninsula shopping and entertainment district, and convenient to all the major thoroughfares connecting you to Torrance, the Beach Cities, and freeways to everywhere.



All five bedrooms are upstairs, with two bathrooms upstairs and a half-bath downstairs. The two bathrooms upstairs include the Master Bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower, and also the Hall Bath, which has a bathtub, shower in tub, and dual sinks. The home has a spacious living room that features a gas fireplace with a stone hearth, there is a formal dining area, and the kitchen opens up to a breakfast area and a family room. There is a large back patio with a pergola covering, a manicured back yard with a view, and there is a two-car garage with laundry hookups.



This beautiful home will be ready for occupancy mid- to late-October... Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT for your private showing today!