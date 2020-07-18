All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27721 Longhill Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27721 Longhill Dr

27721 Longhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27721 Longhill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! You'll fall in love with this clean and bright 5-bedroom home with views of city-lights and hills, located in the award-winning Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, conveniently located close to Soleado Elementary School, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, and close to great dining, shopping, movie theaters, live theater, the excellent Palos Verdes Library, and so much more! Situated in a quiet, serene neighborhood, yet near the heart of the Peninsula shopping and entertainment district, and convenient to all the major thoroughfares connecting you to Torrance, the Beach Cities, and freeways to everywhere.

All five bedrooms are upstairs, with two bathrooms upstairs and a half-bath downstairs. The two bathrooms upstairs include the Master Bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in shower, and also the Hall Bath, which has a bathtub, shower in tub, and dual sinks. The home has a spacious living room that features a gas fireplace with a stone hearth, there is a formal dining area, and the kitchen opens up to a breakfast area and a family room. There is a large back patio with a pergola covering, a manicured back yard with a view, and there is a two-car garage with laundry hookups.

This beautiful home will be ready for occupancy mid- to late-October... Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 27721 Longhill Dr have any available units?
27721 Longhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27721 Longhill Dr have?
Some of 27721 Longhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27721 Longhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27721 Longhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27721 Longhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27721 Longhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27721 Longhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27721 Longhill Dr offers parking.
Does 27721 Longhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27721 Longhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27721 Longhill Dr have a pool?
No, 27721 Longhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 27721 Longhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 27721 Longhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27721 Longhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27721 Longhill Dr has units with dishwashers.

