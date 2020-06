Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming and upgraded home in desirable Rancho Palos Verdes. Warmth radiates from this open floor plan with granite counter tops, remodel bathrooms and kitchen. Living room with fireplace and high ceiling. New sliding doors lead from living room to lovely yard with brick patio, fruit trees and orchids. Close to schools, shopping and bus.