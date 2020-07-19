All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
2542 W Macarthur Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2542 W Macarthur Boulevard

2542 West Macarthur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2542 West Macarthur Street, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to South Coast Metro! This stunning community is located 1 mile away from South Coast Plaza and is ready for immediate move ins! This downstairs, single level home is not only open and spacious, it boasts beautiful views of the creek, pool, and mature trees. The home is newly renovated with new wood laminate floors, paint, recess lighting, central heat/air, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, vanities, and tiled showers. The property also offers full size washer/dryer hookups!Near shopping, freeways, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have any available units?
2542 W Macarthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have?
Some of 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2542 W Macarthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 W Macarthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles