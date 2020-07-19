2542 W Macarthur Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to South Coast Metro! This stunning community is located 1 mile away from South Coast Plaza and is ready for immediate move ins! This downstairs, single level home is not only open and spacious, it boasts beautiful views of the creek, pool, and mature trees. The home is newly renovated with new wood laminate floors, paint, recess lighting, central heat/air, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, vanities, and tiled showers. The property also offers full size washer/dryer hookups!Near shopping, freeways, and entertainment