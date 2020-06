23 Ocean Crest Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN THE EXCLUSIVE SEAGATE VILLAS - A PRIVATE, SECLUDED COMMUNITY OF ONLY 23 TOWNHOMES. IT FEATURES A REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CHERRY WOOD CABINETS, WITH MANY PULL-OUTS THAT MAKE IT A VERY ORGANIZED KITCHEN. UPGRADED MASTER BATH WITH A LARGE SOAKING TUB, SHOWER AND HEATED PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS. THE SECOND MASTER HAS A WALK-IN-CLOSET AND COULD BE USED AS A GUEST ROOM. ENJOY THE OCEAN AND SUNSET VIEWS FROM A SPACIOUS DECK OFF THE MAIN LEVEL. THERE IS ALSO A LARGE PATIO OFF THE BEDROOMS. THE FORMAL DINING ROOM HAS A SKYLIGHT. THERE ARE THREE FIREPLACES. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS LOCATED ON THE BEDROOM LEVEL AND HAS A HUGE STORAGE AREA. THE ATTACHED GARAGE ALSO OFFERS LOTS OF STORAGE. COMMUNITY POOL, SPA, SAUNA AND BBQ. LOCATED BELOW THE GATED OCEAN CREST CONDOS AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING. YOU WILL LOVE THIS TOWNHOME!