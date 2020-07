Amenities

garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Rancho Palos Verdes school districts. This newly remodeled single family residence with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a swimming pool is available for lease. 2 car attached garage with semi direct access to the house. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets and quartz counter top. New water resistance laminate flooring through out the house and 3 remodeled bathrooms. Easy access to 110 freeway and closed to many shops, super market and restaurants.