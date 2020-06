Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath on the Arnold Palmer Course at Mission Hills Country Club. Large spacious patio looking out on to the golf course with BBQ grill and plenty of seating for entertaining. You will find a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. A very comfortable and stunning place to relax and enjoy that special vacation get away. Flat screen TV's and internet ready. One guest bedroom has a Murphy bed. Available 2019 - 2020 season