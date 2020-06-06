All apartments in Rancho Mirage
89 Augusta Drive

89 Augusta Drive · (760) 250-5276
Location

89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East. This elegantly furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths furnished home with Living Room, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, and kitchen look out to fairway and mountain views. The 3rd bedroom is used as cozy reading room/den/office with WiFi and printer. Living Room with fireplace opens to your very own sparkling swimming pool and spa. Sorry but no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Augusta Drive have any available units?
89 Augusta Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 89 Augusta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
89 Augusta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 89 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 89 Augusta Drive offer parking?
No, 89 Augusta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 89 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Augusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 89 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 89 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 89 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
