89 Augusta Drive

Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East. This elegantly furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths furnished home with Living Room, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, and kitchen look out to fairway and mountain views. The 3rd bedroom is used as cozy reading room/den/office with WiFi and printer. Living Room with fireplace opens to your very own sparkling swimming pool and spa. Sorry but no pets.