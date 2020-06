Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course. There is also a lovely pool and hot tub just steps from the front door. The master bedroom's large windows allow the same southwest view of the mountains and glorious sunsets as seen from the rear private covered patio. There is a TV in every bedroom and entertainment center with stereo, movies, and video game capability in family room. The remodeled kitchen with new appliances allows for easy serving into the dining room or front private covered patio. Additional sleeping is possible in the spacious living room. The two car plus golf cart garages are attached to the front patio gives privacy when coming or going. Avail. 2019 - 2020 season