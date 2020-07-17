All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage, CA
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.

71479 San Gorgonio Road · (949) 606-2926
Location

71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Rancho Mirage

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2417 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan. Countless fun entertainment and activities for both adults and children - including ping pong table, shuffleboard, outdoor trampoline, large grass areas out in the most gorgeous HUGE backyard of everyone's dreams! Relax in the spacious salt water pool with waterslide and waterfalls, separate spa, convenient outdoor shower. Take advantage of the gorgeous desert weather and entertain outdoors while keeping cool under the covered patio with the outdoor ceiling fans. Cook in the outdoor kitchen complete with sink, refrigerator, barbecue grill, vintage wood burning stove, bar area, several different seating areas. Outdoor Bluetooth enabled sound system that you can connect your phone to. You can even roast some s'mores over the outdoor fire pit! This desert oasis was fully remodeled with the highest quality of finishes and includes four bedrooms (including an attached Casita), and three full bathrooms (all have stand up showers). Main suite with King bed and a dreamy in-room soaking bath tub. Guest room with Queen bed and desk area. Additional bedroom called the "kid's" room with two separate triple-level bunk beds (6 beds total), twin sized mattresses. Attached casita/guest room with Queen bed. Flat screen TV's throughout with Apple TV. Chef's Kitchen with upgraded high end Viking appliances, all kitchenware provided for your use. Kitchen island with bar seating, and additional dining area with large table for additional seating. Convenient separate laundry room. The lushly landscape yard is impeccable and well-maintained. Ample parking in driveway and on street. This is the vacation home of your dreams and you will not want to leave!
Available short or longer term, three night minimum stay. All utilities included (water, gas, trash, electric, cable/internet, pool service and gardener). Submit on pet with pet deposit/fee. Rates range from $900/night - $1500/night, weekly and monthly discounts. $600 cleaning fee. $3000 security deposit. Contact Amy Fluent for availability, pricing, and for a private showing. (949) 606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5903087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have any available units?
71479 San Gorgonio Rd. has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have?
Some of 71479 San Gorgonio Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
71479 San Gorgonio Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. offers parking.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. has a pool.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have accessible units?
No, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71479 San Gorgonio Rd. has units with air conditioning.
