71479 San Gorgonio Rd.

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan. Countless fun entertainment and activities for both adults and children - including ping pong table, shuffleboard, outdoor trampoline, large grass areas out in the most gorgeous HUGE backyard of everyone's dreams! Relax in the spacious salt water pool with waterslide and waterfalls, separate spa, convenient outdoor shower. Take advantage of the gorgeous desert weather and entertain outdoors while keeping cool under the covered patio with the outdoor ceiling fans. Cook in the outdoor kitchen complete with sink, refrigerator, barbecue grill, vintage wood burning stove, bar area, several different seating areas. Outdoor Bluetooth enabled sound system that you can connect your phone to. You can even roast some s'mores over the outdoor fire pit! This desert oasis was fully remodeled with the highest quality of finishes and includes four bedrooms (including an attached Casita), and three full bathrooms (all have stand up showers). Main suite with King bed and a dreamy in-room soaking bath tub. Guest room with Queen bed and desk area. Additional bedroom called the "kid's" room with two separate triple-level bunk beds (6 beds total), twin sized mattresses. Attached casita/guest room with Queen bed. Flat screen TV's throughout with Apple TV. Chef's Kitchen with upgraded high end Viking appliances, all kitchenware provided for your use. Kitchen island with bar seating, and additional dining area with large table for additional seating. Convenient separate laundry room. The lushly landscape yard is impeccable and well-maintained. Ample parking in driveway and on street. This is the vacation home of your dreams and you will not want to leave!

Available short or longer term, three night minimum stay. All utilities included (water, gas, trash, electric, cable/internet, pool service and gardener). Submit on pet with pet deposit/fee. Rates range from $900/night - $1500/night, weekly and monthly discounts. $600 cleaning fee. $3000 security deposit. Contact Amy Fluent for availability, pricing, and for a private showing. (949) 606-2926, AmyNFluent@gmail.com.



No Cats Allowed



