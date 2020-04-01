7 Palma Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

Great 2 bedroom condo located in Sunrise Country Club with beautiful Mountain Views! Available to RENT from May 5th to October 25th. This home features brand new porcelain tile floors throughout, as well as newly tiled and expanded patio, a gated courtyard for private outdoor living and dining plus a back patio with panoramic views of the golf course and mountains. This home is located on one of the most sought after streets in the community. Sunrise Country Club is a guard gated community with 746 Residential condos, 18 Hole Par 64 executive golf course, 13 championship tennis courts, 21 swimming pools and spas, clubhouse with dining room, lounge, grille, golf/tennis pro shops and fitness/activity center. Rancho Mirage is In the Heart of the Desert. Close to major shopping, entertainment and health facilities. Palm Springs International Airport is just 20 minutes away.