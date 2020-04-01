All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:27 PM

7 Palma Drive

7 Palma Drive · (760) 609-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Palma Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Sunrise Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great 2 bedroom condo located in Sunrise Country Club with beautiful Mountain Views! Available to RENT from May 5th to October 25th. This home features brand new porcelain tile floors throughout, as well as newly tiled and expanded patio, a gated courtyard for private outdoor living and dining plus a back patio with panoramic views of the golf course and mountains. This home is located on one of the most sought after streets in the community. Sunrise Country Club is a guard gated community with 746 Residential condos, 18 Hole Par 64 executive golf course, 13 championship tennis courts, 21 swimming pools and spas, clubhouse with dining room, lounge, grille, golf/tennis pro shops and fitness/activity center. Rancho Mirage is In the Heart of the Desert. Close to major shopping, entertainment and health facilities. Palm Springs International Airport is just 20 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Palma Drive have any available units?
7 Palma Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Palma Drive have?
Some of 7 Palma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Palma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Palma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Palma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Palma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 7 Palma Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Palma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Palma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Palma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Palma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7 Palma Drive has a pool.
Does 7 Palma Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Palma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Palma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Palma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Palma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Palma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
