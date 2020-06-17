65 La Costa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

A True Hollywood Villa! Your Eyes Will Be Drawn To The Walls Of Glass And Dramatic Flooring. 4 Gorgeous Bedrooms & 4 Amazing Bathrooms. This Home Offers South Facing Golf Course & Majestic Mountains Views Visible From Great Room, Kitchen & Master Bedroom. A 1700 SQFt Patio On Golf Course, Open Entertaining & Leisure Living Area That Will Allow You To Immerse Yourself In The Desert Lifestyle. There Is A Private Front Courtyard With A Great Size Sparkling Pool & Spa. A Pure Entertaining Floorplan That Allows You To Flow Through The home. Bright, Light & Airy With Many Special Decorator's Touches Throughout. 3 Of The Bedrooms Are Gorgeous Master Suites. Separate Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Plus A Morning Room Area With Seating For 4. There Is A 3 Car Garage Which Includes Golf Cart! Minutes From World Known Shopping, Entertainment & Restaurants!