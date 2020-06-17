All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

65 La Costa Drive

65 La Costa Drive · (760) 880-8089
Location

65 La Costa Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2736 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A True Hollywood Villa! Your Eyes Will Be Drawn To The Walls Of Glass And Dramatic Flooring. 4 Gorgeous Bedrooms & 4 Amazing Bathrooms. This Home Offers South Facing Golf Course & Majestic Mountains Views Visible From Great Room, Kitchen & Master Bedroom. A 1700 SQFt Patio On Golf Course, Open Entertaining & Leisure Living Area That Will Allow You To Immerse Yourself In The Desert Lifestyle. There Is A Private Front Courtyard With A Great Size Sparkling Pool & Spa. A Pure Entertaining Floorplan That Allows You To Flow Through The home. Bright, Light & Airy With Many Special Decorator's Touches Throughout. 3 Of The Bedrooms Are Gorgeous Master Suites. Separate Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Plus A Morning Room Area With Seating For 4. There Is A 3 Car Garage Which Includes Golf Cart! Minutes From World Known Shopping, Entertainment & Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 La Costa Drive have any available units?
65 La Costa Drive has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 La Costa Drive have?
Some of 65 La Costa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 La Costa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
65 La Costa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 La Costa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 65 La Costa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 65 La Costa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 65 La Costa Drive offers parking.
Does 65 La Costa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 La Costa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 La Costa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 65 La Costa Drive has a pool.
Does 65 La Costa Drive have accessible units?
No, 65 La Costa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 65 La Costa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 La Costa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 La Costa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 La Costa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
