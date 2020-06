Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access media room tennis court

Great seasonal lease 3bed - 2bath unit with golf course view. Located in the Rancho Las Palmas Country Club with all the amenities like: golf, tennis, pools, clubhouse for social and entertaining. Shopping and theater complex at walking distance. Master bedroom has a king size bed, the other 2 guest bedrooms have queen size bed. Every room has TV and in the unit is wired for wifi.