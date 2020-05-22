507 Desert West Drive

Amenities

Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI. Full office with copy machine, fax machine & printer. This property offers full Spa, Fitness Center, World Class Golf & Tennis! Desert landscaping design with custom designed night lighting. Alarm system with your own security code. Easy access to The River, shopping, restaurants & more! This property is designer furnished overlooking the pool. Phenomenal lakeside location on the 4th hole of one of the top golf courses in the desert, Mission Hills Tournament Course, home of the ANA Invitational Golf Tournament. Close to clubhouse. Offered Furnished for seasonal at $6500 per month or $3500 for long term rental.