Rancho Mirage, CA
507 Desert West Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:07 AM

507 Desert West Drive

507 Desert West Drive · (760) 898-4001
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI. Full office with copy machine, fax machine & printer. This property offers full Spa, Fitness Center, World Class Golf & Tennis! Desert landscaping design with custom designed night lighting. Alarm system with your own security code. Easy access to The River, shopping, restaurants & more! This property is designer furnished overlooking the pool. Phenomenal lakeside location on the 4th hole of one of the top golf courses in the desert, Mission Hills Tournament Course, home of the ANA Invitational Golf Tournament. Close to clubhouse. Offered Furnished for seasonal at $6500 per month or $3500 for long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Desert West Drive have any available units?
507 Desert West Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Desert West Drive have?
Some of 507 Desert West Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Desert West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Desert West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Desert West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Desert West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 507 Desert West Drive offer parking?
No, 507 Desert West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 507 Desert West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Desert West Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Desert West Drive have a pool?
Yes, 507 Desert West Drive has a pool.
Does 507 Desert West Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Desert West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Desert West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Desert West Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Desert West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Desert West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
