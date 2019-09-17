All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 47 Pebble Beach Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
47 Pebble Beach Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

47 Pebble Beach Drive

47 Pebble Beach Drive · (760) 802-3874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Outstanding property in Mission Hills East. Upgraded to the nines, with gorgeous south facing mountain and fairway views. Property features to include, large private Jacuzzi, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous travertine flooring, built in refrigerator, high ceilings, fabulous walk in showers, and once again fantastic south facing fairway and mountain views! Located near some of the desert's best golf, and shopping, this fabulous property is definitely one not to miss. Not available 2019 - 20 season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
47 Pebble Beach Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 47 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
47 Pebble Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 47 Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
No, 47 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Pebble Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 47 Pebble Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 47 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Pebble Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Pebble Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Pebble Beach Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity