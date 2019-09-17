47 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Outstanding property in Mission Hills East. Upgraded to the nines, with gorgeous south facing mountain and fairway views. Property features to include, large private Jacuzzi, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous travertine flooring, built in refrigerator, high ceilings, fabulous walk in showers, and once again fantastic south facing fairway and mountain views! Located near some of the desert's best golf, and shopping, this fabulous property is definitely one not to miss. Not available 2019 - 20 season