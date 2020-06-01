4 Eric Circle

Amenities
Seasonal rental NOV-APR = $33.5K; JAN-MAR = $6,500 per month; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY = $5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Highly desired Shaughnessy model featuring 2 bd 3 ba plus den. Located in this prestigious guard gated golf course/country club on a peaceful tranquil cul-de-sac and greenbelt overlooking a lake. Relax and unwind while you enjoy panoramic views of the lake and western mountains. The third bedroom has been opened with the morning room adjoining the kitchen to create a family room for casual relaxation and dining. The entry and family room feature Travertine tiles and the kitchen is upgraded to include granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and a warming oven. Optional Social Membership, golf opportunities at guest rates and optional HOA Fitness Center membership available.