Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:53 PM

4 Eric Circle

4 Eric Circle · (323) 868-7890
Location

4 Eric Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2940 sqft

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2940 sqft

Amenities

Seasonal rental NOV-APR = $33.5K; JAN-MAR = $6,500 per month; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY = $5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Highly desired Shaughnessy model featuring 2 bd 3 ba plus den. Located in this prestigious guard gated golf course/country club on a peaceful tranquil cul-de-sac and greenbelt overlooking a lake. Relax and unwind while you enjoy panoramic views of the lake and western mountains. The third bedroom has been opened with the morning room adjoining the kitchen to create a family room for casual relaxation and dining. The entry and family room feature Travertine tiles and the kitchen is upgraded to include granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and a warming oven. Optional Social Membership, golf opportunities at guest rates and optional HOA Fitness Center membership available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Eric Circle have any available units?
4 Eric Circle has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Eric Circle have?
Some of 4 Eric Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Eric Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4 Eric Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Eric Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4 Eric Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 4 Eric Circle offer parking?
No, 4 Eric Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4 Eric Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Eric Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Eric Circle have a pool?
No, 4 Eric Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4 Eric Circle have accessible units?
No, 4 Eric Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Eric Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Eric Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Eric Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Eric Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
