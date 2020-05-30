37882 Los Cocos Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home. Features include: cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, double sinks and dual showers in master and guest baths, oak hardwood floors in bedrooms and den, window box in bright cheerful kitchen, privacy hedge around patio. Versatile rooms: Twin beds in 2nd bedroom can be combined into a king; den can become the 3rd BR by opening the sofa queen bed. Situated on a prime lot at Los Cocos, the back patio on the greenbelt has a view of the rose garden. Two of the 3 community pools/spas are just steps away. Los Cocos is a friendly, social, well-maintained 72-unit gated community loaded with amenities: clubhouse, workout equipment, sauna, tennis and pickleball courts, water aerobics classes. A small dog is allowed! Available: June 1, 2020 - December 30, 2020; March 2, 2021 - September 30, 2021. Seasonal rent: $3600/mo. Non-seasonal: $2200/mo.