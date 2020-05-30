All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:19 AM

37882 Los Cocos Drive

37882 Los Cocos Drive West · (847) 722-2466
Location

37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Los Cocos

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home. Features include: cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, double sinks and dual showers in master and guest baths, oak hardwood floors in bedrooms and den, window box in bright cheerful kitchen, privacy hedge around patio. Versatile rooms: Twin beds in 2nd bedroom can be combined into a king; den can become the 3rd BR by opening the sofa queen bed. Situated on a prime lot at Los Cocos, the back patio on the greenbelt has a view of the rose garden. Two of the 3 community pools/spas are just steps away. Los Cocos is a friendly, social, well-maintained 72-unit gated community loaded with amenities: clubhouse, workout equipment, sauna, tennis and pickleball courts, water aerobics classes. A small dog is allowed! Available: June 1, 2020 - December 30, 2020; March 2, 2021 - September 30, 2021. Seasonal rent: $3600/mo. Non-seasonal: $2200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have any available units?
37882 Los Cocos Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have?
Some of 37882 Los Cocos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37882 Los Cocos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37882 Los Cocos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37882 Los Cocos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 37882 Los Cocos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive offer parking?
No, 37882 Los Cocos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37882 Los Cocos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 37882 Los Cocos Drive has a pool.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have accessible units?
No, 37882 Los Cocos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37882 Los Cocos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 37882 Los Cocos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 37882 Los Cocos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
