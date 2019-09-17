22 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing. The master suite has a huge walk-in shower and the 3rd bedroom is also a master suite. Enjoy your outside activities in the pool and spa, or just relax on the large backyard patio with views of the golf course and mountains. 2 car garage plus golf cart garage. Mission Hills Country Club is a guard gated community with golf and tennis facilities that are unmatched. MHCC boasts 3 private golf courses, 27 tennis courts, croquet courts & world class fitness center, golf, tennis, and social memberships. The HOA maintains outside structures, including roof and driveway plus basic cable, trash, streets, common areas and 4 solar heated association pools. In addition, you own the land. Not available January 2020 - March 2020