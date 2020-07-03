All apartments in Rancho Mirage
20 Trafalgar
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

20 Trafalgar

20 Trafalgar · (760) 345-8888
Location

20 Trafalgar, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Victoria Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious pool home available long term. Come see this luxurious 5 bedroom pool home in a gated community of Rancho Mirage. This property comes unfurnished for you to make your personal touch. Relax by the sparkling pool and spa, cook in the large kitchen with room for an island, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, large soaking tub in master, separate his and her vanities and a make up counter, ceiling fans, 2 car garage, AND a CASITA! Perfect for guests or your mother in law! Landlord pays HOA, pool service, gardener, trash collection, 1 year lease minimum, tenants pays utilities. Strict no dogs policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Trafalgar have any available units?
20 Trafalgar has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Trafalgar have?
Some of 20 Trafalgar's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Trafalgar currently offering any rent specials?
20 Trafalgar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Trafalgar pet-friendly?
No, 20 Trafalgar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 20 Trafalgar offer parking?
Yes, 20 Trafalgar offers parking.
Does 20 Trafalgar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Trafalgar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Trafalgar have a pool?
Yes, 20 Trafalgar has a pool.
Does 20 Trafalgar have accessible units?
No, 20 Trafalgar does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Trafalgar have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Trafalgar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Trafalgar have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Trafalgar does not have units with air conditioning.
