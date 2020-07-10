Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

191 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Mirage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Estates at Rancho Mirage
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Versailles
2 Orleans Road
2 Orleans Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2632 sqft
Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
20 Trafalgar
20 Trafalgar, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3332 sqft
Spacious pool home available long term. Come see this luxurious 5 bedroom pool home in a gated community of Rancho Mirage. This property comes unfurnished for you to make your personal touch.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Country Club
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
10014 Sunningdale Drive
10014 Sunningdale Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3075 sqft
This Home is READY IMMEDIATELY for someone to enjoy the Fabulous Palm Desert / Palm Springs / Rancho Mirage Lifestyle Living!!!! This Home has a FULL CASITA with a FULL SIZED Kitchen! There is a Living Room area in the Casita and TWO Queen Sized

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mira Vista
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Estates
3 Chandra Lane
3 Chandra Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2196 sqft
Available as a Long Term rental, this is your opportunity to rent a Donald Wexler designed home in a great part of town! This home is a 3 Bed 3 Bath with Solar Panels (great for electricity savings) and a 2 car garage.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Estates
17 Boulder Lane
17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3330 sqft
Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Vista Mirage
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
65 La Costa Drive
65 La Costa Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
2736 sqft
A True Hollywood Villa! Your Eyes Will Be Drawn To The Walls Of Glass And Dramatic Flooring. 4 Gorgeous Bedrooms & 4 Amazing Bathrooms.

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Legacy
122 Royal Saint Georges Way
122 Royal Saint Georges Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3598 sqft
(Booked thru May 31, 2020) 30 day minimum stay req. Longer term rents will negotiate. Monthly Rates: Oct-Mar: $9,000 Apr-May: $6500, Jun-Sept. $ 8000.NO PETS/ANIMALS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Park Mirage
7 Park Mirage Lane
7 Park Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2225 sqft
4 bedroom / 3 bath home.. Private salt water pool with spa and waterfall features. Totally private and enclosed back yard beautifully landscaped Outdoor kitchen and built in BBQ grill with bar and bar stools and TV for your enjoyment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
69604 Heather Way
69604 Heather Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Centrally located in the gated community of Rancho Mirage Resort! This development has pools, spa's and tennis courts.This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and NEW Carpet throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Santo Tomas
122 Via Santo Tomas Drive
122 Via Santo Tomas Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2307 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Santo Tomas with its own boat dock has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, two dining areas and a two car garage.The kitchen has loads of cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Mirage

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Don Miguel Circle
102 Don Miguel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
432 S Sierra Madre
432 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1584 sqft
Lovely 30 Plan, 2 bedrooms (King & Twins), Plus Den with convertible sleeper sofa (Full). Breakfast nook in kitchen. Attached Garage, North facing Patio over double wide fairway. Newer tiled flooring with carpet bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rancho Mirage, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Mirage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

