/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:07 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Estates at Rancho Mirage
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Springs Country Club
34 Columbia Drive
34 Columbia Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2561 sqft
Experience the Desert at The Springs Country Club located in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. This upscale 2 master bedrooms and 3rd bedroom used as a den with a queen size sofa bed seasonal lease is turnkey ready for YOU.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Country Club
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
64 Avenida Las Palmas
64 Avenida Las Palmas, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1680 sqft
Great seasonal lease 3bed - 2bath unit with golf course view. Located in the Rancho Las Palmas Country Club with all the amenities like: golf, tennis, pools, clubhouse for social and entertaining. Shopping and theater complex at walking distance.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
10014 Sunningdale Drive
10014 Sunningdale Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3075 sqft
This Home is READY IMMEDIATELY for someone to enjoy the Fabulous Palm Desert / Palm Springs / Rancho Mirage Lifestyle Living!!!! This Home has a FULL CASITA with a FULL SIZED Kitchen! There is a Living Room area in the Casita and TWO Queen Sized
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
73 Marbella Drive
73 Marabella Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1621 sqft
SEASONAL Great location on this beautifully improved 3br condo! Golf course and lake views off the large patio. Newer kitchen complimented by various upgrades and furnishings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
369 Wimbledon Drive
369 Wimbledon Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1535 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in Mission Hills Country Club. This home faces east across the large lake and is located adjacent to the community pool. The home has been upgraded throughout with granite countertops and flat screen tvs.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
125 Lake Shore Drive
125 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 8/1/2020 through 11/30/2020.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Morningside Country Club
2 Exeter Court
2 Exeter Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
3288 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in prestigious Morningside C.C.. Home has been updated w/ limestone flooring, tract lighting, shutters & new kitchen cabinetry & appliances. Convenient to seldom used community pool & spa.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
47 Pebble Beach Drive
47 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2259 sqft
Outstanding property in Mission Hills East. Upgraded to the nines, with gorgeous south facing mountain and fairway views.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
10 Birkdale Circle
10 Birkdale Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2549 sqft
Welcome to Stoneridge Estates where 45 homes are tucked away on their own private road in MHCC. This furnished Contemporary home has many upgrades with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains. There are 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Island Country Club
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Desert Island in the Heart of Rancho Mirage! Across the street from Eisenhower Medical Center & the famous Anenburg Estate. Premium 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71767 Tunis Road
71767 Tunis Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1248 sqft
Adorable Mid Century located in the very desirable area of Magnesia Falls Cove. Three bedrooms, two baths, turnkey furnished with everything you need. Lovely pool/spa area with gorgeous mountain views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Vista
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2724 sqft
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Mirage
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
1 Elizabeth Court
1 Elizabeth Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3332 sqft
Beautiful home that has numerous personal touches to make your vacation convenient and relaxing. Enjoy your winter vacation and the outdoors on this amazing patio setting.
Similar Pages
Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 BedroomsRancho Mirage Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Mirage Apartments with GarageRancho Mirage Apartments with GymRancho Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Mirage Apartments with ParkingRancho Mirage Apartments with Pool