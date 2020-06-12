Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

163 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with garage

Rancho Mirage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estates at Rancho Mirage
1 Unit Available
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Versailles
1 Unit Available
2 Orleans Road
2 Orleans Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2632 sqft
Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Vista Mirage
1 Unit Available
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
22 Pebble Beach Drive
22 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1620 sqft
Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
10014 Sunningdale Drive
10014 Sunningdale Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3075 sqft
This Home is READY IMMEDIATELY for someone to enjoy the Fabulous Palm Desert / Palm Springs / Rancho Mirage Lifestyle Living!!!! This Home has a FULL CASITA with a FULL SIZED Kitchen! There is a Living Room area in the Casita and TWO Queen Sized

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sterling Estates
1 Unit Available
17 Boulder Lane
17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3330 sqft
Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
1 Torremolinos Drive
1 Torremolinos Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
This great home is located in the highly desirable 24- hour guard-gated community of Rancho Las Palmas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Park Mirage
1 Unit Available
7 Park Mirage Lane
7 Park Mirage Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2225 sqft
4 bedroom / 3 bath home.. Private salt water pool with spa and waterfall features. Totally private and enclosed back yard beautifully landscaped Outdoor kitchen and built in BBQ grill with bar and bar stools and TV for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Mirage

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
290 San Vicente
290 San Vincente Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1303 sqft
Great 20 plan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on a great cul de sac street in the ehart of Monterey Country Club. Several upgrades abound and located on the golfcourse.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
102 Don Miguel Circle
102 Don Miguel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
307 Durango
307 Durango, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo with great location. Sunny southern views of water, mountains and fairway. Open floorplan boasting slate counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
432 S Sierra Madre
432 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1584 sqft
Lovely 30 Plan, 2 bedrooms (King & Twins), Plus Den with convertible sleeper sofa (Full). Breakfast nook in kitchen. Attached Garage, North facing Patio over double wide fairway. Newer tiled flooring with carpet bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Mirage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

