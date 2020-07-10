206 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with pool

/
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Estates at Rancho Mirage
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Versailles
2 Orleans Road
2 Orleans Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2632 sqft
Popular for its luxury homes, the gated community of Versailles provides the setting for this well-maintained home available for lease. Sited on a corner with great privacy, the home features 3-bedrooms and 3-bathrooms in 2,632 SF of living space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
20 Trafalgar
20 Trafalgar, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3332 sqft
Spacious pool home available long term. Come see this luxurious 5 bedroom pool home in a gated community of Rancho Mirage. This property comes unfurnished for you to make your personal touch.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Springs Country Club
34 Columbia Drive
34 Columbia Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2561 sqft
Experience the Desert at The Springs Country Club located in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. This upscale 2 master bedrooms and 3rd bedroom used as a den with a queen size sofa bed seasonal lease is turnkey ready for YOU.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
64 Avenida Las Palmas
64 Avenida Las Palmas, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1680 sqft
Great seasonal lease 3bed - 2bath unit with golf course view. Located in the Rancho Las Palmas Country Club with all the amenities like: golf, tennis, pools, clubhouse for social and entertaining. Shopping and theater complex at walking distance.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
10014 Sunningdale Drive
10014 Sunningdale Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3075 sqft
This Home is READY IMMEDIATELY for someone to enjoy the Fabulous Palm Desert / Palm Springs / Rancho Mirage Lifestyle Living!!!! This Home has a FULL CASITA with a FULL SIZED Kitchen! There is a Living Room area in the Casita and TWO Queen Sized
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
69747 Barranca Court
69747 Barranca Ct, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Cute and cozy ~ this upgraded condo could be an ideal full time residence.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Falls
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mira Vista
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
369 Wimbledon Drive
369 Wimbledon Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1535 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in Mission Hills Country Club. This home faces east across the large lake and is located adjacent to the community pool. The home has been upgraded throughout with granite countertops and flat screen tvs.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
125 Lake Shore Drive
125 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1947 sqft
Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 8/1/2020 through 11/30/2020.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Legacy
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
3 Toledo Drive
3 Toledo Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1270 sqft
Available for Longterm Lease - This beautiful condo is situated in an excellent location within Rancho Las Palmas Country Club - the pool is just across from the home, and it's only a short walk to The River, the neighborhood shopping center
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Country Club
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Legacy
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Estates
3 Chandra Lane
3 Chandra Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2196 sqft
Available as a Long Term rental, this is your opportunity to rent a Donald Wexler designed home in a great part of town! This home is a 3 Bed 3 Bath with Solar Panels (great for electricity savings) and a 2 car garage.
