3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
59 Mayfair Drive
59 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3597 sqft
Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
2 Exeter Court
2 Exeter Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
3288 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in prestigious Morningside C.C.. Home has been updated w/ limestone flooring, tract lighting, shutters & new kitchen cabinetry & appliances. Convenient to seldom used community pool & spa.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tuscany
1 Unit Available
195 Via San Lucia
195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1971 sqft
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Desert Island Country Club
1 Unit Available
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2871 sqft
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Estates at Rancho Mirage
1 Unit Available
12 Pristina Court
12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1848 sqft
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legacy
1 Unit Available
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Vista Mirage
1 Unit Available
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
34620 Via Josefina
34620 Via Josephina, Rancho Mirage, CA
Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane
71330 Kaye Ballard Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1555 sqft
Heart of Rancho Mirage. 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with gorgeous mountain views and privacy. Master bedroom is on opposite end of guest wing. Soaring, vaulted wood ceiling in living room with fireplace. Light, neutral decor.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
73 Marbella Drive
73 Marabella Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1621 sqft
SEASONAL Great location on this beautifully improved 3br condo! Golf course and lake views off the large patio. Newer kitchen complimented by various upgrades and furnishings.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
28 Pebble Beach Drive
28 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2259 sqft
Outstanding property in Mission Hills East. Upgraded to the nines, with gorgeous north facing mountain and fairway views.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
22 Pebble Beach Drive
22 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1620 sqft
Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Victoria Falls
1 Unit Available
1 Elizabeth Court
1 Elizabeth Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
Beautiful home that has numerous personal touches to make your vacation convenient and relaxing. Enjoy your winter vacation and the outdoors on this amazing patio setting.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
15 ViA Verde
15 Via Verde, Rancho Mirage, CA
Fabulous vacation home with pool on the golf course. 18th. hole
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
936 Inverness Drive
936 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2227 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath on the Arnold Palmer Course at Mission Hills Country Club. Large spacious patio looking out on to the golf course with BBQ grill and plenty of seating for entertaining.
