/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:37 PM
35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
69747 Barranca Court
69747 Barranca Ct, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Cute and cozy ~ this upgraded condo could be an ideal full time residence.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Mirage
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73850 Fairway Drive
73850 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 73850 Fairway Drive in Palm Desert. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
711 sqft
Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Mirage
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
Downtown Palm Springs
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
460 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,unfurnished,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Desert Hot Springs East
1 Unit Available
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unit B Agua Cayendo - Property Id: 300222 Desert Hot Springs CA Bungalow. Natural gas oven. Occupant pays their own metered Electric and Gas bill to the power company. Gas hook ups available for a dryer. Landlord pays water, sewage and trash.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.
Similar Pages
Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 BedroomsRancho Mirage Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Mirage Apartments with GarageRancho Mirage Apartments with GymRancho Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Mirage Apartments with ParkingRancho Mirage Apartments with Pool