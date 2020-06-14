Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho mirage
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

35 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
69747 Barranca Court
69747 Barranca Ct, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Cute and cozy ~ this upgraded condo could be an ideal full time residence.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Mirage
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73850 Fairway Drive
73850 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 73850 Fairway Drive in Palm Desert. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
711 sqft
Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Mirage
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
Downtown Palm Springs
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
460 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,unfurnished,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Desert Hot Springs East
1 Unit Available
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unit B Agua Cayendo - Property Id: 300222 Desert Hot Springs CA Bungalow. Natural gas oven. Occupant pays their own metered Electric and Gas bill to the power company. Gas hook ups available for a dryer. Landlord pays water, sewage and trash.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 BedroomsRancho Mirage Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Mirage Apartments with GarageRancho Mirage Apartments with GymRancho Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Mirage Apartments with ParkingRancho Mirage Apartments with Pool
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Mirage Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Mirage Furnished ApartmentsRancho Mirage Luxury PlacesRancho Mirage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College