Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho mirage
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:58 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Rancho Mirage, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho Mirage renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Island Country Club
1 Unit Available
900 Island Drive
900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2871 sqft
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
34620 Via Josefina
34620 Via Josephina, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3552 sqft
Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
7 Palma Drive
7 Palma Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo located in Sunrise Country Club with beautiful Mountain Views! Available to RENT from May 5th to October 25th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
22 Pebble Beach Drive
22 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1620 sqft
Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 Durango
83 Durango Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1621 sqft
Seasonal lease only !! Super remodeled end unit with terrific views on to the mountains and fairways.This country club has so much to offer:golf, tennis, pools, pickle ball club-house, gym and an unbeliveble social life.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
95 Mayfair Drive
95 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3402 sqft
***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
34795 Mission Hills Drive
34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2666 sqft
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
21 Cornell
21 Cornell Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Magnificent Re-model of this popular Broadmoor floor plan with 3 beds and 3 baths in a quiet setting on an open greenbelt steps away from the fabulous Community pool and spa with lake views. A Desmond Muirhead design championship 18 hole golf course.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
17 Dartmouth Drive
17 Dartmouth Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2694 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOV-APR = $33,500; JAN-MAR = $6,500; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY =$5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Semi-Weekly maid service,WiFi, trash and landscape maintenance included in rent.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sterling Estates
1 Unit Available
17 Boulder Lane
17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3330 sqft
Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
2 Rutgers Court
2 Rutgers Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2891 sqft
SEASONAL (NOV-APR)=$29K; JAN-MAR = $6K. per month; DEC & APR = $5.5K; NOV & MAY = $5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K. Updated open Cypress Point plan on green belt. 3 bedroom with 2 Large master en-suites with walk-in closets.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
226 Lake Shore Drive
226 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1947 sqft
Rented Jan-May 2020 and Jan-April 2021. Not your usual rental -this is someone's home who decided to rent it for the season. Pristine WEST facing END UNIT with fabulous LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
4 Eric Circle
4 Eric Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2940 sqft
Seasonal rental NOV-APR = $33.5K; JAN-MAR = $6,500 per month; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY = $5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Highly desired Shaughnessy model featuring 2 bd 3 ba plus den.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Mirage

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85 Conejo Circle
85 Conejo Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2119 sqft
Golf, Tennis, Fitness Center, this unit has it all.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rancho Mirage, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho Mirage renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 BedroomsRancho Mirage Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Mirage Apartments with GarageRancho Mirage Apartments with GymRancho Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Mirage Apartments with ParkingRancho Mirage Apartments with Pool
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Mirage Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Mirage Furnished ApartmentsRancho Mirage Luxury PlacesRancho Mirage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College