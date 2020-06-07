195 Via San Lucia

Amenities

FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape. This home, with crown molding, custom bath fixtures, fans throughout, granite counters and a bonus room, is a delight. A fireplace in the great room (with electronic wall switch) will take the chill off the winter nights. There is a large master suite on one side, and the second and third bedrooms on the other for separation and privacy, along with two full bathrooms. The bonus room, or den, office, media, library or second dining area, as you wish, is centrally located for easy enjoyment. This private back yard, with a covered patio, which opens to the dining area/great room and master bedroom, is large enough to add a pool if desired. Double ovens and gas chef's stove add special treats in the kitchen. Island is complete with sink and electrical outlets. This Siena Collection home will be your paradise in the sun. Spectacular desert nights add to the walkability of this fabulous neighborhood. (Home is currently vacant and virtually staged).