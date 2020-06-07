All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 195 Via San Lucia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
195 Via San Lucia
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:49 AM

195 Via San Lucia

195 Via San Lucia · (760) 567-0879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

195 Via San Lucia, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Tuscany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FOR LEASE. Huge green belts and elegant fountain at the roundabout greet you after entering this secure electronic gate guarded community. Tuscany is truly a desirable 'Gem in the Desert' landscape. This home, with crown molding, custom bath fixtures, fans throughout, granite counters and a bonus room, is a delight. A fireplace in the great room (with electronic wall switch) will take the chill off the winter nights. There is a large master suite on one side, and the second and third bedrooms on the other for separation and privacy, along with two full bathrooms. The bonus room, or den, office, media, library or second dining area, as you wish, is centrally located for easy enjoyment. This private back yard, with a covered patio, which opens to the dining area/great room and master bedroom, is large enough to add a pool if desired. Double ovens and gas chef's stove add special treats in the kitchen. Island is complete with sink and electrical outlets. This Siena Collection home will be your paradise in the sun. Spectacular desert nights add to the walkability of this fabulous neighborhood. (Home is currently vacant and virtually staged).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Via San Lucia have any available units?
195 Via San Lucia has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Via San Lucia have?
Some of 195 Via San Lucia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Via San Lucia currently offering any rent specials?
195 Via San Lucia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Via San Lucia pet-friendly?
No, 195 Via San Lucia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 195 Via San Lucia offer parking?
No, 195 Via San Lucia does not offer parking.
Does 195 Via San Lucia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Via San Lucia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Via San Lucia have a pool?
Yes, 195 Via San Lucia has a pool.
Does 195 Via San Lucia have accessible units?
No, 195 Via San Lucia does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Via San Lucia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Via San Lucia has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Via San Lucia have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Via San Lucia does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 195 Via San Lucia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity