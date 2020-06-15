Amenities

Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living room. The master en suite has a large walk in shower, dual vanities and plenty of closet space. Twin beds in the second bedroom along with a second bathroom including a tub. Walk out to your relaxing patio and enjoy the desert sunsets. Two car garage. Amenities at Del Webb the premier 55+ active adult neighborhood include a Clubhouse featuring a resort style pool and secondary covered pool & fitness facility! Enjoy a peaceful walk around this beautiful community and everything the desert has to offer! Close to restaurants, shopping, parks.



Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888



All Applicants must have the following:

No Prior Evictions

No Previous Felonies



Deposit is half a month's rent

Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.

$250 Cleaning fee



