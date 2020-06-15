All apartments in Rancho Mirage
18 Syrah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

18 Syrah

18 Syrah · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rancho Mirage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mira Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Syrah · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living room. The master en suite has a large walk in shower, dual vanities and plenty of closet space. Twin beds in the second bedroom along with a second bathroom including a tub. Walk out to your relaxing patio and enjoy the desert sunsets. Two car garage. Amenities at Del Webb the premier 55+ active adult neighborhood include a Clubhouse featuring a resort style pool and secondary covered pool & fitness facility! Enjoy a peaceful walk around this beautiful community and everything the desert has to offer! Close to restaurants, shopping, parks.

Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888

All Applicants must have the following:
No Prior Evictions
No Previous Felonies

Deposit is half a month's rent
Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.
$250 Cleaning fee

(RLNE5532791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Syrah have any available units?
18 Syrah has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Syrah have?
Some of 18 Syrah's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Syrah currently offering any rent specials?
18 Syrah isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Syrah pet-friendly?
No, 18 Syrah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 18 Syrah offer parking?
Yes, 18 Syrah does offer parking.
Does 18 Syrah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Syrah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Syrah have a pool?
Yes, 18 Syrah has a pool.
Does 18 Syrah have accessible units?
No, 18 Syrah does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Syrah have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Syrah does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Syrah have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Syrah does not have units with air conditioning.
