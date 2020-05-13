All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 17 Dartmouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
17 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

17 Dartmouth Drive

17 Dartmouth Drive · (323) 868-7890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 Dartmouth Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL NOV-APR = $33,500; JAN-MAR = $6,500; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY =$5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Semi-Weekly maid service,WiFi, trash and landscape maintenance included in rent. Recently enhanced Pinehurst floor plan with a PRIVATE WEST-FACING POOL check out this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence; Social Membership available with The Springs Country Club at low one-time fee, an on-site 7,400 square foot fitness center, 11 tennis courts, 2 pickle ball courts, 2 bocce ball courts, croquet and 46 community pools and spas. Light and bright living and dining area complete with a fireplace and three sliding glass doors that open to the east-facing front yard as well as the west-facing pool. Adjacent kitchen opens to the family room and private pool. Master Suite offers views, access to the pool, walk-in closet and a private bath. Junior Ensuites Two and Three open directly to an outside patio and each have their own private bath. Inside laundry room with sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
17 Dartmouth Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 17 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Dartmouth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 17 Dartmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Dartmouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17 Dartmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17 Dartmouth Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity