17 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

SEASONAL RENTAL NOV-APR = $33,500; JAN-MAR = $6,500; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY =$5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Semi-Weekly maid service,WiFi, trash and landscape maintenance included in rent. Recently enhanced Pinehurst floor plan with a PRIVATE WEST-FACING POOL check out this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence; Social Membership available with The Springs Country Club at low one-time fee, an on-site 7,400 square foot fitness center, 11 tennis courts, 2 pickle ball courts, 2 bocce ball courts, croquet and 46 community pools and spas. Light and bright living and dining area complete with a fireplace and three sliding glass doors that open to the east-facing front yard as well as the west-facing pool. Adjacent kitchen opens to the family room and private pool. Master Suite offers views, access to the pool, walk-in closet and a private bath. Junior Ensuites Two and Three open directly to an outside patio and each have their own private bath. Inside laundry room with sink.