Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:29 PM

17 Boulder Lane

17 Boulder Lane · (760) 880-4623
Location

17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Sterling Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3330 sqft

Amenities

Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community. Large and spacious, this property has three bedrooms, three baths plus a powder room and open kitchen and living areas for optimum comfort. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen over-looking the backyard with gorgeous swimming pool and spa. Beautiful landscape, lots of privacy and room for the entire family. Other features include a three car garage, laundry room and pantry and large walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Plus, close to all that is happening in and around Rancho Mirage. Mission Hills Country Club is across the street and offers non-resident memberships for golf, tennis and fitness. Also, close to Eisenhower Hospital. This is a fantastic luxury lease in a highly sought after community in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Boulder Lane have any available units?
17 Boulder Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Boulder Lane have?
Some of 17 Boulder Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Boulder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Boulder Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Boulder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Boulder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 17 Boulder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Boulder Lane does offer parking.
Does 17 Boulder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Boulder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Boulder Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17 Boulder Lane has a pool.
Does 17 Boulder Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Boulder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Boulder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Boulder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Boulder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Boulder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
