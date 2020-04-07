17 Boulder Lane

Amenities

Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community. Large and spacious, this property has three bedrooms, three baths plus a powder room and open kitchen and living areas for optimum comfort. Enjoy entertaining in the gourmet kitchen over-looking the backyard with gorgeous swimming pool and spa. Beautiful landscape, lots of privacy and room for the entire family. Other features include a three car garage, laundry room and pantry and large walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Plus, close to all that is happening in and around Rancho Mirage. Mission Hills Country Club is across the street and offers non-resident memberships for golf, tennis and fitness. Also, close to Eisenhower Hospital. This is a fantastic luxury lease in a highly sought after community in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. Available immediately.