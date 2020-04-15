All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 125 Lake Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
125 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

125 Lake Shore Drive

125 Lake Shore Dr · (760) 218-6070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 7/1/2020. Imagine living lakefront with panoramic mountain views from the best lot and lake location in Lake Mirage, a 26 acre lake community! Turnkey furnished 3 bed/3 full baths with designer furniture throughout from Crate & Barrel and private TVs in all 3 bedrooms. Large 75 inch TV in living room. Rarely available southern exposure lot at the end of the cul-de-sac with a greenbelt directly next door instead of a neighbor. Completely remodeled with no expense spared- walls were even removed to create an open floor plan and massive living room windows allow for ultimate mountain views and seamless transition to the outdoors. Lake Mirage offers 24/7 gate guard security, 11 tennis courts, 11 pools and spas, 3 hole pitch and putt. Rent a boat from the Lake Mirage Yacht Club to enjoy the mountain views from the water. Complete with a private boat dock and patio, you'll enjoy entertaining outside while admiring the expansive view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
125 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 125 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Lake Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Lake Shore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity