125 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Pricing varies; see pic for seasonal pricing. Next available: 7/1/2020. Imagine living lakefront with panoramic mountain views from the best lot and lake location in Lake Mirage, a 26 acre lake community! Turnkey furnished 3 bed/3 full baths with designer furniture throughout from Crate & Barrel and private TVs in all 3 bedrooms. Large 75 inch TV in living room. Rarely available southern exposure lot at the end of the cul-de-sac with a greenbelt directly next door instead of a neighbor. Completely remodeled with no expense spared- walls were even removed to create an open floor plan and massive living room windows allow for ultimate mountain views and seamless transition to the outdoors. Lake Mirage offers 24/7 gate guard security, 11 tennis courts, 11 pools and spas, 3 hole pitch and putt. Rent a boat from the Lake Mirage Yacht Club to enjoy the mountain views from the water. Complete with a private boat dock and patio, you'll enjoy entertaining outside while admiring the expansive view