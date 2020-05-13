All apartments in Rancho Mirage
12 Whittier Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

12 Whittier Court

12 Whittier Court · (323) 868-7890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Whittier Court, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
JAN-MAR = $8.5K; NOV, DEC & APR = $6,750; MAY-OCT = $5K No expense spared in this completely remodeled entertainer's dream home. 3 Bd/3Ba Open-concept floor plan with spectacular flow. Serve your guests cocktails from the wet-Bar and sit by the private pool. Top of the line appliances. Your home away from home! This is the ultimate in casual, sophisticated Country Club living. Located in 24-hour guard gated The Springs Country Club, Rancho Mirage, this exceptional property is close to outstanding restaurants, entertainment, Eisenhower Medical Center and the Living Desert. Epitomizing the coveted California indoor-outdoor lifestyle, the home features entry through a lush, secure and private courtyard.. Come and explore all of the custom alterations. Too many upgrades to list them all. This is a fantastic opportunity for a dream vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Whittier Court have any available units?
12 Whittier Court has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Whittier Court have?
Some of 12 Whittier Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Whittier Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Whittier Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Whittier Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Whittier Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 12 Whittier Court offer parking?
No, 12 Whittier Court does not offer parking.
Does 12 Whittier Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Whittier Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Whittier Court have a pool?
Yes, 12 Whittier Court has a pool.
Does 12 Whittier Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Whittier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Whittier Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Whittier Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Whittier Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Whittier Court does not have units with air conditioning.
