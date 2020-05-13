104 Loch Lomond Road

Amenities

Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.5BA, 3500 sq ft+/-. Phenomenal VIEWS of the 17th green of the Pete Dye championship course. AND your own custom golf car! This residence commands one of the best views in Legacy/Oakhurst at Mission Hills Country Club. Featuring an artistic courtyard, light and open living room with full bar and dining area overlooking the pool/lake/green/mountains. A great Kitchen & nook right off the pool and built in BBQ area. The Great Room offers the game room experience with pool table, slot machine and huge entertainment center. A resort feel with a large covered outdoor living area complete with a fireplace, built-in BBQ, beautiful 35' long pool/spa. An exceptional guard gated community.GO GREEN- Electric car charging station and Solar!! Top notch Security System as well. Contact listing agent for seasonal rates. High season is $12K per month with a 3 month minimum. Long Term details are readily available.