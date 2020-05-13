All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 104 Loch Lomond Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
104 Loch Lomond Road
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

104 Loch Lomond Road

104 Loch Lomond Road · (760) 898-4001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Legacy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
pool table
car charging
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.5BA, 3500 sq ft+/-. Phenomenal VIEWS of the 17th green of the Pete Dye championship course. AND your own custom golf car! This residence commands one of the best views in Legacy/Oakhurst at Mission Hills Country Club. Featuring an artistic courtyard, light and open living room with full bar and dining area overlooking the pool/lake/green/mountains. A great Kitchen & nook right off the pool and built in BBQ area. The Great Room offers the game room experience with pool table, slot machine and huge entertainment center. A resort feel with a large covered outdoor living area complete with a fireplace, built-in BBQ, beautiful 35' long pool/spa. An exceptional guard gated community.GO GREEN- Electric car charging station and Solar!! Top notch Security System as well. Contact listing agent for seasonal rates. High season is $12K per month with a 3 month minimum. Long Term details are readily available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have any available units?
104 Loch Lomond Road has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Loch Lomond Road have?
Some of 104 Loch Lomond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Loch Lomond Road currently offering any rent specials?
104 Loch Lomond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Loch Lomond Road pet-friendly?
No, 104 Loch Lomond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road offer parking?
No, 104 Loch Lomond Road does not offer parking.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Loch Lomond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have a pool?
Yes, 104 Loch Lomond Road has a pool.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have accessible units?
No, 104 Loch Lomond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Loch Lomond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Loch Lomond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Loch Lomond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Loch Lomond Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity